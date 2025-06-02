School District of Indian River County providing free breakfast and lunch this summer

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Indian River County is offering free breakfast and lunch this summer to make sure all students have something to eat.

Starting June 4, the school district's Food & Nutrition Services Department will be providing meals to students 18 and under, at no cost.

There is no income eligibility or registration required, and the meals will be available through school district and community sites.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday at the following school locations:

Citrus Elementary School

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Dates Available: June 4 – July 18, 2025

Oslo Middle School

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Dates Available: June 4 – July 18, 2025

Fellsmere Elementary School

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Dates Available: June 4 – July 11, 2025

Sebastian Elementary School

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Dates Available: June 4 – July 25, 2025

Sebastian River Middle

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dates available: June 4 – June 27, 2025

Meals will be available at the following community pick-up locations from June 4 to July 31:

Victory Park Apartments (3941 King Street, Vero Beach)

Monday – Friday, 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. | Eat on Site (Mobile Van)

Orangewood Park Apartments (3980 King Place #772, Vero Beach)

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Eat on Site (Mobile Van)

Whispering Pines (10072 Esperanza Circle, Fellsmere)

Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | Drive-thru (7-day meal packs)

Sonrise Apartments (53 Sonrise Place, Fellsmere)

Wednesdays, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Drive-thru (7-day meal packs)

Revelation Truth Church (100 Mesa Park Blvd., Fellsmere)

Wednesdays, 12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. | Drive-thru (7-day meal packs)

Pathway Church Vero Beach (1105 58th Avenue, Vero Beach)

Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. -12:45 p.m. | Drive-thru (7-day meal packs)

All sites will be closed on Thursday, June 19, for Juneteenth and Friday, July 4, for Independence Day.