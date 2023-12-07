Real-time cable to show to show patrols by Indian River Sheriff's Office

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, Indian River Sheriff's Office personnel is scheduled to appear on a live television show that follows the work of officers and deputies on patrol in the United States.

"On Patrol: Live" airs Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight on Reelz, which is available on cable and satellite television.

“We are excited to show the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.," Sheriff Eric Flowers said. "As a leader in technology and innovation, we believe appearing on the show will allow the public to see how we are preventing crimes and solving problems on a daily basis."

The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson in Richland County, South Carolina.

Reelz TV "On Patrol: Live" is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams (center), with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (right) and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson in Richland County, South Carolina.



Camera crews ride with the law enforcement personnel.

"The producers of the show exercise exclusive creative control over all ON PATROL: LIVE content – including both the live footage and the pre-taped content.," according to the show's website. "A rigorous editorial process is in place to protect the rights of citizens and officers appearing on the program, and the producers, in connection with the network airing the program, have final say on all content that ultimately makes air on the show."

No money is paid by the producers to the departments in exchange for their appearance on the show.

As a live show, there is a slight time delay to address the safety and security purposes. The delay can be as little as a few minutes or up to 20-30 minutes, depending on the circumstance, according to the website.

