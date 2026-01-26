INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie West Centennial High School senior Glenn Korenda's goal is to follow in his mother's footsteps by becoming a nurse.

"She started as a nurse in Peru in the Navy," Korenda said. "She came here and has been a nurse ever since. I know she is very proud of me."

Through the Promise Program, which covers 100% of in-state tuition for eligible 2026 graduates, Korenda plans to kick-start his nursing journey at Indian River State College.

Promise Program opens door to college for local graduates

Indian River State College says there are 8,000 students currently enrolled in the program, and more than half are first-generation college students. The average cost to earn an associate's degree at Indian River State College is about $7,000.

The Promise Program doesn't require a GPA or income requirements and provides a pathway to a degree in arts, associate in science, or associate in applied science degree.

"We want them to come to college, we want them to stay and practice their vocation in the area, we want to them to be our neighbors, our citizens, and our voters," Vice President of Student Success at Indian River State College Beth Gaskin says.

Gaskin said the program is also solving a growing need for access to education and providing trained employees for our community, which is assisting in workforce development and economic growth along the Treasure Coast.

The funding for the program comes from private philanthropy and fundraising. For the program to be completely endowed and sustainable, it costs nearly $50 million. The college says it is always looking for donors to help keep this program alive for years to come.