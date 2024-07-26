Ocala man sells 'cocaine and fentanyl pills' to undercover detective in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A drug bust in Indian River County led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man who traveled from Ocala to sell cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills, deputies said.

A months-long investigation, led by special investigations unit, that involved multiple individuals from outside the county resulted in the seizure of over two kilograms of cocaine and nearly eight ounces of pressed fentanyl pills, which were being trafficked into the county, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

“We continue to seek out those who are selling fentanyl and other drugs in our community," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a news release. "With an open border, these drugs are more plentiful than ever before. As you can see in this case, our team is committed to eradicating these illicit narcotics and seeking justice for overdose victims.”

Deputies said the drugs were sold to an undercover detective from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, which led to the arrest of Alberto Ayala.

According to deputies, Ayala, 52, traveled from Ocala to make the deal and is known for distributing significant quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and four counts of felony unlawful use of two-way communication.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated in the near future.