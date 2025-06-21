North Carolina couple arrested in Indian River County on attempted murder charges

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A North Carolina couple wanted on felony attempted murder charges were arrested in Indian River County Friday, following a coordinated effort by local and federal law enforcement.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jameon Boulware and 40-year-old Nicole Decosta were taken into custody after fleeing to Florida to avoid arrest. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, SWAT, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a residence in the county.

Decosta was arrested as she exited a friend’s home. About eight hours later, Boulware was apprehended during a high-risk traffic stop. Deputies later located a firearm believed to have been used in the attempted murder.

“Our team did an outstanding job tracking these attempted murder suspects,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a statement. “To the fugitives out there who think Indian River County is a place you can hide, let this case be a lesson that we will find you.”

