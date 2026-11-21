INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The sound of bagpipes and taps filled the air Saturday as the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new memorial honoring two deputies killed in the line of duty.

The memorial, located outside the sheriff’s office’s new administration building, honors Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow and Cpl. Richard Raczkoski. Their deaths happened 40 years apart. Now, their names have a permanent place together.

WATCH: New memorial honors two Indian River County deputies killed in line of duty

New memorial honors fallen deputies

The unveiling came exactly one year after Sweeting-Mashkow was killed while serving an eviction notice at a home in the Bermuda Club community.

47-year-old Sweeting-Mashkow was one of three deputies serving the eviction notice on Nov. 21, 2025, when authorities said 37-year-old Michael Halberstam retrieved a weapon and opened fire. Sweeting-Mashkow was killed, and Deputy Florentino Arizpe was shot in the shoulder.

A locksmith who was there for the eviction, David Long, was also critically wounded and later died from his injuries.

Sweeting-Mashkow had served with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years.

Her death marked the second line-of-duty death in the 100-year history of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

For those who gathered Saturday, the passage of a year has not made that loss feel distant.

“It’s an honor to be out here but also very sad,” community member Joanne Knott said. “To think that it happened a year ago is strange because it feels like it was yesterday.”

The memorial also reaches back four decades, honoring Cpl. Richard Raczkoski, who was killed in the line of duty 40 years ago.

“The two heroes that are on this memorial are two people that our community will remember forever,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Hundreds of family members, friends, law enforcement officers and community members gathered for Saturday’s unveiling, paying their respects.

“I am so glad that they did this for Terri and Raczkoski,” one community member said.

For those at the ceremony, the memorial is also a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each time they go to work.

“All of these officers that step out into the community, they never know what their day is going to bring,” says Knott.

Flowers hopes the two names on the memorial will be the only ones it ever bears: “I hope we never have to add names to this memorial again."

