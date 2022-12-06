Missing Indian River County man found dead in wooded area ID'd

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Indian River County man found dead in a wooded area Sunday has been identified, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The victim was identified as Kelly Granger, who was reported missing Wednesday and last seen walking in the area of 10300 102nd Terrace.

During a video appearance Monday, Sheriff Eric Flower said Granger "had been having some medical issues."

The investigation remains active pending the results of an autopsy to be conducted being Tuesday by the Medical Examiners' Office to determine the cause of death.

A massive search involved community members as well as Florida Search and Rescue, Justice Seekers, D&D K-9 Detection Services. The search continued on throughout the week until Sunday mid-morning when his remains were found in a ditch after some water had subsided.