Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman, leading deputies on chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County Correctional Institution officer is in custody and faces a charge of attempted murder after a woman was shot Wednesday.

Deputies said he shot a woman multiple times and led deputies on a car chase, which prompted the lockdown of a nearby hospital and a multi-county response.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers announced the arrest in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

WPTV Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers hold a news conference on June 7, 2023, to announce the arrest of Wilner Cyprian.

His deputies responded to the Walker Woods apartment complex near Vero Beach at about 11:40 a.m. and found a woman shot multiple times.

Investigators said they believe Wilner Cyprian, 31, was involved in a love triangle with the woman. Cyprian waited for her to get home, and when she arrived, he shot at her.

Deputies said the woman tried to drive away, but Cyprian fired into her car and hit her multiple times.

"She was airlifted to Lawnwood [Medical Center] where she is now in stable condition. (Cyprian) immediately fled," Flowers said. "The entire time that he was fleeing from St. Lucie County deputies, he had the weapon that was used [pointed] to his head. He was definitely threatening suicide. Fortunately, he was taken into custody."

Flowers said he wasn't sure yet if the weapon he used to shoot the woman was the weapon issued to him as a corrections officer.

Cyprian will face attempted murder and other charges. Deputies are working with the state attorney's office to prosecute the case.