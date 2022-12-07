Man, woman arrested on animal cruelty, fraud charges at 'puppy mill'

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman were arrested on charges of animal cruelty and fraud after a four-month investigation of a "puppy mill" in deplorable and unsanitary conditions, the Indian River Sheriff Office said Tuesday.

In Operation Blues Clues, IRSO arrested Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, on Friday on numerous charges at their residence in Vero Beach. Their first appearances were Tuesday.

"It had all the characteristics found in rescue-hoarder situations, whereas a puppy mill is defined as 'an establishment that breeds puppies for sale, typically on an intensive basis and in conditions regarded as inhumane,' the IRSO posted on Facebook.

After a search warrant was conducted at the home, two dogs were found living in deplorable conditions.

“The home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in inhumane conditions," Ag/Marine Deputy Bobby Gage said.

The arrest report listed nine cases involving dogs dating to Sept. 10, 2020.

The report said Deputy Bobby Gage met with Indian River County Animal Control officers Jeff West and Eric Hummel on July 26 "in reference to fraudulent puppy sales." He was provided with numerous "his office has taken over the past two years in reference to victims buying puppies that were either not as advertised, in poor health,, sold before they were 8 weeks old, or with no or fraudulent FL Certificates of Health."

Mendez and White listed puppies for sale via roadside signs throughout the Treasure Coast and Space Coast, according to IRSO. They also made “for sale” posts on Puppies.com and Craigslist.

After the sale, victims would soon learn their new puppy new puppy was not full-bred as advertised, sick and/or had its hair dyed a different color to match the breed listed for sale, IRSO said.

IRSO said multiple victims have already come forward but it is believed there are many others. If you have purchased a puppy from Mendez or White that was not as advertised, sick or without a proper health certificate, call the Agricultural/Marine Unit at 772-978-6240 and reference IRCSO case number 2022-81715.

Bonds were set at $185,000 for Mendez and and $91,000 for White. Their arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Charges include Organized Scheme to Defraud -- Felony Animal Neglect (2 counts), Selling a Dog Less Than 8 Weeks Old (3 counts), Selling a Dog Without a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (8 counts), Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Felony Driving While License Suspended (Habitual Traffic Offender).

IRSO didn't say where the dogs were taken.