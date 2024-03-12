Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. — One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a residence, Fellsmere police said.

Officers along with deputies with the Indian River Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting report at 2:43 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The scene is secure and no residents are in danger but travelers in the area of Lincoln Street were diverted to State Street.

Anyone with information abut the shooting is asked to contact Fellsmere police at 772-571-1360.

"This investigation is in progress as officers and sheriff's deputies continue to work active leadd ti arrest the suspect or suspects," Chief Keith Toucberry said in a news release.

