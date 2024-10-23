Man suspected of murdering wife nabbed in Indian River County

Indian River County deputies apprehended a murder suspect on Tuesday, thanks to a license plate reader.

On Tuesday, around 1:15 p.m., Orlando police responded to a fatal shooting. A woman was shot by her husband, identified as Armando Verdecia Carralero, who then fled into Indian River County.

Once Carralero crossed into the county, deputies began searching for his vehicle and he was eventually apprehended near 929 14th Lane in Vero Beach without incident.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Mugshot of murder suspect Armando Verdecia Carralero.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office provided video of the arrest, which shows deputies following a white U-Haul van into a plaza, then quickly surrounding it. Carralero exits the van with his hands up.

Carralero has been charged with first degree murder with a firearm and is currently at Indian River County Jail.