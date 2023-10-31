Watch Now
Man standing next to tractor-trailer on I-95, killed by another truck west of Fort Pierce

Crash occurred at Orange Avenue west of Fort Pierce
Posted at 8:11 PM, Oct 30, 2023
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-man standing on the side of his tractor trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 95 was struck and killed by another tractor trailer west of Fort Pierce, Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on I-95 at Orange Avenue (County Road 68), FHP said.

The man was standing on the left side of his vehicle on the right shoulder next to a 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractor-trailer.

A 2019 Kenworth T680 tractor trailer driven by a 41-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-95 in the right center lane approaching mile maker 131.

The 2020 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer driven by a 24-year-old man also was traveling southbound in the right lane on I-95.

The Kenworth began moving into the right lane as the Volvo was passing on the right side. The right side mirror of the Volvo collided with the Peterbilt right side mirror.

The Volvo's trailer also collided with man on the right shoulder.

