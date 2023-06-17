Man dies after pickup goes into canal near Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died Friday night after his pickup went into a canal on the south side of 41st Street near Vero Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.



At 6:27 p.m. FHP learned a 2001 gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on 41st Street just east of 60th Court northwest of the Vero Beach city limits.

The truck went off the roadway to the right and onto the grass shoulder, FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said in a news release. It began to rotate clockwise and overturned. As the truck overturned, it entered a canal on the south side of 41st Street.

The roof area of the truck struck a driveway extending over the canal and came to a rest facing south on the driveway.

The driver was pronounced deceased at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce by hospital staff.