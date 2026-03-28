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Man dies after being shot several times in Wabasso, sheriff says

Eric Flowers
IRCSO
IRCSO Sheriff Eric Flowers gives information on deadly shooting March 28, 2026.
Eric Flowers
Posted

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Wabasso community Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Eric Flowers, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at around 6 a.m. in the area of 8500 64th Avenue.

A man was found with several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information on this incident to call 772-569-6700 or contact the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

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