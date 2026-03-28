Man dies after being shot several times in Wabasso, sheriff says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Wabasso community Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Eric Flowers, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at around 6 a.m. in the area of 8500 64th Avenue.

A man was found with several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information on this incident to call 772-569-6700 or contact the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.