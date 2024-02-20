Man dead, woman in custody after shooting inside golf course community in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot dead in the office of a golf course community Monday night and the victim's girlfriend is in custody, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:43 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a woman who said had just shot her boyfriend in the 100 block of Woodland Drive, spokesman Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said in an inquiry from WPTV.

Deputies arrived at a real estate office within the Vista Royale Community, which is east of U.S. 1

They located the woman, and man with an "injury consistent with a gunshot wound," Jaworski said.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The woman was brought to the IRCSO Criminal Investigations Division for questioning.

The names of the woman and man are not being released at this time, Jaworski said.

Jaworski said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives, crime scene detectives, the medical examiner’s office and the State Attorney’s Office are on scene.