Man accused of drug possession, DUI, reckless driving after pursuit in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old man is accused of possessing "a large amount of illegal narcotics" and a firearm after a pursuit by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office that went into St. Lucie County on Saturday morning.

A deputy spotted a possible DUI driver operating recklessly on the roadway, and a license plate check also showed that the driver had an active warrant for domestic violence.

The suspect's vehicle fled, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, "putting other motorists at risk," according to a Facebook post.

A precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver, was performed and the driver, identified as William Fitzhugh Field III, fled on foot, leaving the vehicle in drive, "causing it to continue to drive with a scared passenger helpless inside. " The woman was unharmed.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked Field and he was apprehended.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located 1790 grams of marijuana, 73 grams of ketamine, 6.94 grams of heroin, 2.16 grams of Clonazepam, 49 grams of fentanyl and 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Field, who was booked in the St. Lucie County Jail, is facing 14 charges, including DUI.

"We are thankful for the assistance from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the excellent work of their K-9 Unit," the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said. "This incident is a testament to the collaboration between our two agencies and the dedication to keeping our communities safe."

