Indian River County Sheriff’s Office collecting essentials for the homeless

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office kicked off its Blessing Bags program on Memorial Day.

The bags are stuffed with essentials such as, socks, sunblock, wipes and deodorant and distributed to homeless inmates and those in need of basic necessities upon release, the sheriff’s office said.

The new program is a first of its kind for the Treasure Coast and the agency plans to continue the program by collecting donations twice a year.

To help out, drop-off donation items in the drop boxes located in the main lobby of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.