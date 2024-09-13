Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrests 16-year-old for making threat at Vero Beach High School

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old on Thursday, after investigating a threat made on social media.

According to a Facebook post from IRCSO, they were made aware of a threat on social media directed at Vero Beach High School. Detectives quickly identified the juvenile and he admitted to making the post after being interviewed.

He was taken into custody at his home and "charged with making a written threat to kill or cause great bodily harm."

"There is no indication that the juvenile intended to carry out the threat or any other acts of violence," the post states.

The sheriff's office adds that there will be an "increased law enforcement presence" at Vero Beach High.