Indian River County schools consider restructuring to address low enrollment and financial concerns

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Indian River County is considering major restructuring over the next two years as it looks for ways to increase enrollment and remain financially stable.

Currently, the district is operating at a 72% capacity with a goal of reaching more than 90%. Superintendent Dr. David Moore said new programs could help attract more students and prevent financial strain.

“If we want to hold true to the structures that are not yielding full schools, we will be financially bankrupt,” Moore said.

Indian River County schools face funding concerns

That statement has raised concerns among some parents, including Michael Marsh.

“When you hear the word bankrupt, that’s a heck of a word to use, a very scary word,” Marsh said.

At a recent board meeting, Superintendent Moore explained that the district may need to combine or move some schools while developing innovative ways to appeal to families.

“If we don’t right-size and enhance what we’re offering to our community, then we will—shame on us,” Moore said.

Marsh said he worries that merging schools could lead to overcrowding and affect the district’s A-rating.

“You’re not [just] changing a school name. You’re deciding to send all these students to these schools,” he said.

Superintendent Moore emphasized that any changes will be rolled out gradually and with community input.

“It will not be a rushed process, it will not be a process in which things are happening in isolation,” Moore said. “We’re probably taking the hardest, longest, most complex way of doing this work, but it’s the right way.”

Some of the feedback has already begun. In a statement to WPTV, the superintendent said, "conversations with school leaders began in early October, followed by teacher and staff meetings during the week of October 27 at Glendale Elementary, Oslo Middle, Osceola Magnet, Rosewood Magnet, Sebastian Elementary, Storm Grove Middle, and the Freshman Learning Center."

The next step will involve gathering input from families at all affected schools. Family and informational sessions are scheduled for Nov. 11–13, with additional town hall meetings planned later in November in both North and South County.

Marsh said he hopes the district listens closely to community voices.

“This can’t come from up top. We need to hear from everyone, so I guess it’s kind of mixed emotions,” he said.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.