INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — All School District of Indian River County public schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 19, because of expected heavy rain and potential flooding, district officials announced Wednesday. Officials cited already saturated ground and concerns about whether students and employees could safely travel to and from schools.

The storm system is expected to affect Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the district.

Saturated ground raises travel concerns

Indian River County remains under a flood watch as another round of rain moves through the Treasure Coast. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 95% chance of precipitation Thursday, with about 1.74 inches of rain possible.

The district said saturated conditions were a key factor in its decision to cancel classes and close offices.

"With ground conditions already saturated, we cannot be confident that students and staff will be able to travel safely to and from school," the district said. "Weather conditions may also affect staff members' ability to report to work."

The closure comes about two weeks after prolonged rainfall caused significant flooding in Indian River County.

Flood watch remains in effect

A flood watch for Indian River County remains in effect through Friday evening. The National Weather Service is also reporting a high surf advisory and rip current statement for the area.

Indian River County officials have warned residents that roads not officially listed as closed could still have standing water or other hazards. Drivers should obey barricades and never attempt to drive through floodwater.

The school district said student, family and employee safety remains its highest priority.

Officials will continue monitoring conditions and said any additional information will be released through official district communication channels.

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