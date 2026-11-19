INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — All schools in the School District of Indian River County will be closed Friday, Nov. 20, due to localized flooding, saturated ground and the potential for additional heavy rain.

The district announced the closure Thursday afternoon, citing increasing road closures, particularly in Vero Lake Estates.

Rising water at the North County Transportation compound has also forced the district to move school buses.

Schools will remain closed next week for Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23-27.

The district said schools are scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 30.