Indian River County school superintendent announces plans to step down in 2027

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David K. Moore announced Wednesday he will conclude his tenure with the district effective June 30, 2027, after nearly seven years of service.

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SDIRC superintendent announces plans to step down in 2027

“I am proud of what we have accomplished, but even more so of what we have built together,” Moore said. “Serving as Superintendent of Schools has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life. Nearly seven years later, my belief in the power of public education to transform lives is stronger than ever.”

Moore said in a news release that he shared his decision with school board members and his Cabinet Leadership Team before informing district and school leaders and broader SDIRC staff. His tenure currently ranks as the second longest among Florida's appointed district school superintendents.

He said during his time leading the district, SDIRC advanced from 38th to 5th among Florida's 67 school districts based on District Grade, earned 4 consecutive A district grades, and grew the share of schools earning an A or B from 47 percent to 100 percent. The district also achieved a 96 percent high school graduation rate and was named the No. 1 Best Place to Teach in Florida by Niche for 2026. Moore said was named the 2025 Florida Superintendent of the Year and a national finalist.

"These accomplishments tell an extraordinary story of improvement, but they are not the story itself. They are the evidence of the story," Moore said in the release. "The story is what happens when beliefs become behaviors, behaviors become habits, and habits become coherent systems of work."

As Moore enters his final school year, he identified two priorities: ensuring every SDIRC school earns an A grade and positioning the district to become the No. 1 school district in Florida.

"We have spent close to seven years proving that dramatic improvement is possible," he said. "This year, I want us to demonstrate just how far a mature, coherent, high-performing system can go."

Following his departure, Moore said he intends to explore opportunities to help other leaders and school systems create conditions for exceptional student outcomes.

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