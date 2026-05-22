Indian River County deputy hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in southern Indian River County.

Deputy D. Hoffman radioed dispatch at 7:41 a.m. to report he had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Oslo Road and 58th Avenue SW. Multiple 911 calls also came in about the collision.

Hoffman was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert, but is currently listed in stable condition. The second driver involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour following the incident to allow emergency responders to work the scene and investigate. The roadway has since been reopened to normal traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. However, preliminary findings suggest the deputy was not at fault in the collision.