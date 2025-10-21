INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County commissioners didn’t budge during a special commission meeting, keeping the increase of the sheriff’s office budget to just around $6.8 million.

Commissioner Joseph Flescher said during the meeting on Monday night, he understands the sheriff's concerns.

Indian River County Commissioners discuss budget with sheriff amid funding feud

“We realize numbers go up, cost of business goes up,” said Commissioner Flescher. “You still have the capacity to move your funding as you so desire.”

Last night, commissioners heard from Sheriff Eric Flowers, deputies and staff who expressed the need for a higher increase to fund salaries, uniforms, operations and food for inmates at the county jail.

“All those things are critically important to our operation,” said Eric Flowers, Indian River County Sheriff. “We wanted them to see and understand what that means and what their decision, the impact that their decision could have on our safety.

Months ago, Sheriff Flowers requested a $14.6 million increase, amending it to just over $12 million.

Since then, there’s been a funding feud.

In early October, Sheriff flowers filed a lawsuit alleging the county commission did not properly discuss which budget line-item requests it planned to reduce when approving a scaled-back budget increase.

But on Monday night, county administrator John Titkanich broke down the line items, showing how much they cut the sheriff's requests for personnel services, operating costs, and more.

Even so, Sheriff Flowers said he will continue with the lawsuit.

“Just because they held the meeting doesn't mean that the lawsuit ends,” said Sheriff Flowers. “There's still judges and other folks that are involved in this that are going to see how this thing plays out.”

