House fire leads to arrest on felony probation violations

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County personnel, responding to a house fire, arrested a 34-year-old man on two felony probation violations.

On Monday, deputies and fire rescue members responded to reports of a house on fire.

They discovered Wyatt Guy standing in the backyard attempting to subdue the fire with a garden hose.

As deputies approached Guy, he fled into the burning residence and locked himself inside, deputies said. They made numerous attempts to get Guy out of the residence as it became fully engulfed with smoke.

Guy managed to extricate himself from the house but then fled from the deputies.

After a brief chase, Guy was taken into custody.

Guy had active felony warrants and "decided to take his chances with a burning house fire rather than initially turn himself in," according to a Facebook post by the sheriffs office.

Guy was wanted for violation of probation on two felony charges and one misdemeanor failure to appear charge. He was taken to the county jail.

Fire rescue successfully extinguished the fire and prevented the surrounding homes from being burned.