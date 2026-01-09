Flock Safety exposed live police camera feeds in internet data breach, company says

Flock Safety, the company behind the dozens of license plate-reading cameras and other law enforcement-related cameras, exposed some camera feeds to the internet.

Flock Safety said only a small number of Condor cameras were affected, but the exposure still allowed outsiders to view and manipulate police video feeds.

Company confirms it exposed live police camera feeds in internet data breach

The company confirmed the data breach to WPTV after we heard concerns about people being able to access links to Flock Safety's Condor cameras. This allowed people to access live-feeds of the camera, watch about a months worth of archival footage and even delete video from the system.

Benn Jordan, a YouTuber with concerns about how these types of law enforcement cameras can be used to surveil private citizens, found the issue while searching the internet. He said he was surprised to find the amount of access with the cameras, while discovering trends in people’s day-to-day lives, calling it “Netflix for Stalkers,” while showing us the feeds.

“It was a little bit different than just having access to a security camera somewhere, because you were able to find out this woman walks alone on this forest trail at 7 p.m.,” Jordan said.

He said he’s concerned a potential bad actor could commit crimes with this information. Jordan also had national security concerns, because these cameras are found all over the country, arguing a foreign adversary could access the cameras for their benefit or have a similar leak to the company’s other cameras. Ultimately, he said wants police departments and municipalities to better “vet” company’s deploying cameras for law enforcement purposes, because he understands they aren’t going away anytime soon.

“This is all moving to say that this is all moving too fast and at the very least, we need to make sure they’re secured,” Jordan said to WPTV’s Ethan Stein.

COMPANY DEFENDS ITSELF

Flock Safety said the leak only applied to its Condor cameras. Those cameras give police the option to pan, tilt and zoom across 360 degrees, while track objects with artificial intelligence.

According to an email WPTV obtained from a public record request, Flock Safety told police departments the issued occurred, because a small number of units were part of a standard testing process used to validate compatibility and reliability with cellular carriers, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

“Once identified, the issue was promptly corrected, and security updates were deployed across the affected devices,” wrote Chris Colwell, the senior vice president for Flock Safety’s Customer Experience. “This was a limited, isolated configuration issue and is not indicative of a broader or ongoing concern.”

He also said the claims made by Jordan are inaccurate. Flock Safety’s Chief Executive Officer Garret Langley said people concerned about the company’s cybersecurity are activists who are trying to attack his company and law enforcement in an email to a police chief in Virginia.

“Let’s call this what it is: Flock, and the law enforcement agencies we partner with, are under coordinated attack,” Langley wrote back in December 2025. “The attacks aren’t new. You’ve been dealing with this for forever and we’ve been dealing with this since our founding, from the same activist groups who want to defund the police, weaken public safety and normalize lawlessness.”

Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the company, reiterated those concerns in a written statement.

“While recent third-party coverage characterized the issue as more extensive, this was an isolated configuration issue and not indicative of a broader or ongoing concern,” Lewbel said in an email.

WPTV has reported on Flock Safety’s cameras repeatedly over the years, particularly focused around their benefit to law enforcement to solve crimes. Indian River County told WPTV it operates 140 license plate readers, while other agencies refused to disclose numbers in past reporting.

Only the Vero Beach Police Department openly admitted to having the cameras. However, they told us they weren’t involved in the data breach. Every other municipality declined to reveal if they used the camera or if they were affected or not.

The Vero Beach Police Department told us each camera costs $3,000, but it didn’t answer our questions related to their process for vetting the company’s cybersecurity capabilities.