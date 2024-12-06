FATAL FLIGHT: 1 dead after glider-style plane crashes in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a plane crashed in Indian River County on Friday, authorities said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a glider-style plane crashed in the grassy median of State Road 60 at 98th Avenue, west of Vero Beach, at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The wreck happened right next to New Hibiscus Airpark.

The sheriff's office said the glider is a single-seat aircraft and the pilot is dead. That person has not been identified.

All east and westbound lanes of State Road 60 are open as of Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the deadly crash, the sheriff's office said.

