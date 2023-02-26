Drug trafficker arrested for 27th time since 1990, sheriff's office says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff arrested a criminal narcotics trafficker for the 27th time since 1990.

On Saturday, Shawn Ausby, 50, was involved in a traffic stop awhen he was found to be in possession of 30 grams of cocaine and other narcotics, tje sheriff's office said.

After being booked the 27 times into the Indian River County Jail, Ausby has served prison time for robbery, drug trafficking, sale of narcotics, burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and felony flee and eluding.

In 2014, he was convicted of drug trafficking, three counts of sale of narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics, and felony flee and elude. Ausby was sentenced to five years and was released in May 2019.

On Saturday, Ausby posted a $55,000 bond.

"Apparently business is good and Ausby is saving his hard earned money," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook, adding "the men and women of Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will continue to arrest dangerous criminals and keep their commitment to the community to provide a safe place to live."

