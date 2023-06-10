DeSantis names Ryan Butler as Indian River County clerk

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Ryan Butler as Indian River County clerk of the Court and comptroller, effective July 1.

In May, Jeff Smith, 67, announced he would retire at the end of June before his term expires in 2024. He was first appointed as court clerk in 2012, then ran unopposed that year, and was reelected in 2016 and 2020.

Butler, 53, has the chief deputy clerk in the county since 2020. Previously he was an assistant state attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit

"It’s truly a great honor. Thank you also to Clerk Jeffrey Smith for his mentorship and support. I will be inheriting a tremendously talented staff that is the product of Jeff’s leadership and steady guidance," Butler told TCPalm. "I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Indian River County and maintaining the great reputation of the Clerk and Comptroller’s Office."

Butlerhe said he plans to run for the seat.

Butler earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Duke University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

