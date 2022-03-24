Deputy-involved shooting near Indian River County Sam's Club

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near a Sam's Club store Thursday.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said a disturbance in the area of 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach resulted in a deputy-involved shooting.

One person was shot and has been taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. That person's condition is unknown.

It appears a pair of shoes and a possibly police shield are left behind next to a blue mini van that appears to be at the center of the investigation. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/XsEDEFqOyN — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) March 24, 2022

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the west end of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down.

"There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE - DISTURBANCE NEAR SAM'S CLUB - All businesses are open and fully operational in the area of 58th Ave/SR 60. The west side of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down. There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating. No further information is available. — IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) March 24, 2022

All businesses in the plaza — including Sam's Club, Walmart, and Walgreens — are open and operational, the sheriff's office said.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.