Deputy-involved shooting near Indian River County Sam's Club

1 person shot and taken to hospital, part of Sam's Club parking lot shut down
Indian River County deputies respond to a Sam's Club parking lot at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach on March 24, 2022.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 24, 2022
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near a Sam's Club store Thursday.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said a disturbance in the area of 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach resulted in a deputy-involved shooting.

One person was shot and has been taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. That person's condition is unknown.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the west end of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down.

"There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.

All businesses in the plaza — including Sam's Club, Walmart, and Walgreens — are open and operational, the sheriff's office said.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

WPTV Treasure Coast News