Deputies investigating shooting in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred near 4265 32nd Avenue in Vero Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said two adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Emergency Room at around 2:32 p.m. As of 4:41 p.m. on Sunday, IRCSO says one of the individuals remains in critical condition and the other is in unstable condition.

The shooter had been identified after deputies located him near the scene. Deputies have recovered the firearm and secured it as evidence. The sheriff's office says the suspect is in custody.

IRCSO says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.