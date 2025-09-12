Customers in unincorporated Indian River County should disregard Waste Management invoice

INDIA RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Unincorporated Indian River County residential subscription customers are being urged not to pay an invoice Waste Management inadvertently sent for the fourth quarter solid waste collection, the Board of County Commissioners said in a news release Friday.

The board said the fee is now covered by the Universal Curbside Collection non-ad valorem assessment. That service begins Oct. 1, the county said on its website.

If any resident has already paid the invoice, Waste Management has assured the county that a refund will automatically be issued with no action required on the resident’s part, the board said.

Waste Management has apologized for this error and for any inconvenience this may have caused, the board said.

For more information, click here.