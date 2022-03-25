Watch
Crews battling 20-acre brush fire near I-95 in Indian River County

2 NB I-95 lanes blocked in IRC, north of Sebastian
Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a 20-acre brush fire near Interstate 95 and Buffer Preserve Drive in Indian River County.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Mar 25, 2022
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a 20-acre brush fire near Interstate 95 and Buffer Preserve Drive in Indian River County.

Officials said the fire started Friday around 5:30 p.m.

FFS told WPTV they have 2 dozers at the scene.

The Indian River County Fire Department is also at the scene to help contain the fire and Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic.

Two northbound lanes of the interstate are blocked at Mile Marker 159, north of Sebastian.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injures have been reported and no structures are damaged.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

