Car struck by FEC train in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A car was destroyed overnight when it got stuck in gravel while crossing railroad tracks and was struck by a Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway train in Indian River County.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO), the passing train was unable to stop in time at the Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway crossing and struck the vehicle.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the impact and was not injured.

IRCSO is investigating the accident with FEC investigators.

IRCSO reminds drivers to never try to "beat the train!"