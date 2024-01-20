Bull on the run: Deputies get animal back in paddock

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County deputies didn't put up with this bull.

On the evening of Jan. 13, deputies responded to the 6500 block of 12th Street for a call regarding a loose bull, according to a Facebook post Saturday. The bull was on its property, but it was not secured and making its way toward the road.

Deputies and cowboys spent nearly two hours to contain the bull, but not before it charged people and vehicles.

The bull was ultimately immobilized using tranquilizer darts and returned to its paddock where it was secured and made a full recovery from the chemical immobilization.

"Thanks to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Ag Unit and their special tools, no one, including the bull, was injured in this incident," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

