Boy, 11, ran away from home in fear of 18-year-old suspect, sheriff's office says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man faces several felony charges linked to the robbery of a 11-year-boy who said he ran away from home in Gilford in fear of the suspect, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, Agenel Lumenes was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a firearm, and his arraignment is scheduled for March 23.

In the area where he was apprehended, another 18-year-old man, Nicholas Shaw, was found with two stolen guns.

The Facebook post doesn't say whether they were accomplices.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After a search, he was found not far from his home.

During the investigation, deputies determined he had run away because he was in fear for his life after being threatened and robbed.

The boy said he was confronted outside his apartment, according to deputies. The suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun to the boy and told him “go get your mother’s gun," according to the sheriff's office.

The boy retrieved the handgun, and gave it to him as instructed.

Deputies and detectives focused their search on Lumenes, who was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor. His probation officer provided GPS coordinates of Lumenes.

In the area, Shaw immediately ran away with a blue bag upon being summoned by the detectives.

K9 Zeke located the bag containing three handguns, two of which were later confirmed to be stolen.

Shaw was apprehended and taken into custody, and is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm and resisting arrest without violence

Lumenes later was found hiding in a nearby residence in Orangewood Park Apartments.