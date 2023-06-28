2 teens shot outside apartment complex in Gifford

GIFFORD, Fla. — Two teenagers were shot in a parking lot in the Taylor Point Apartments in Gifford, Indian River County Sheriff's Eric Flowers said Tuesday night.

The teens, 17 and 18, drove themselves 3 1/2 miles to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach after the shooting at 6:20 p.m., Flowers said in a message posted on Facebook at 8:15 p.m. In all there were four occupants in two vehicles involved in the complex at 4885 38th Circle near Vero Beach.

The hospital was briefly on a soft lockdown with visitors not allowed inside. The conditions of the two shooting victims was not known.

As Flowers spoke, there was a white car in the background that had a bullet mark opening on the window.

Flowers said there are no suspects at this time. Investigators and detectives are working the scene.

"We are looking for your help to solve the crime," Flowers said. "The area is closed off."

People are asked to call the sheriff's office's nonemergency number at 772-569-6700 or Crimestoppers at 800-273-8466.

