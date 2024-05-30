Watch Now
2 people killed in hit-and-run crash near Vero Beach

Driver taken into custody several miles from wreck, Indian River County Sheriff's Office says
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 30, 2024
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead and a person is in custody after a hit-and-run crash near Vero Beach, authorities said.

Sgt. Kevin Jawarski with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. at Woodland Circle and 45th Street.

When deputies arrived, they found one person dead and another in critical condition. The second victim was taken to the hospital, where that person tragically passed away.

Jawarski said a silver Mercedes that hit the pedestrians left the scene.

The driver was eventually stopped and taken into custody near Oslo Road and U.S. 1, just a few miles away from the crash scene, Jawarski said. The Mercedes had significant front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. The names of the driver and victims have not been released.

