2 Indian River County men sentenced to federal prison in drug trafficking

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Indian River County men were sentenced to federal prison for at least 10 years after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

In West Palm Beach on Friday, District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg sentenced Lawrence Oliver Irving II, 38, to 215 months in prison and Tyrell Murry Bennett, 37, to 150 months. Rosenberg also ordered that each sentence be followed by five years of supervised release. The two counts each will run concurrently.

In August, they pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Beginning in July 2022, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration carried out an undercover operation to combat illicit drug trafficking by purchasing cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal substances in Indian River County, according to prosecutors.

An undercover officer was used to conduct the controlled buys. Between July 2022 and April 2023, Irving II distributed over 6 ounces of methamphetamine and 47 grams of fentanyl, and Bennett distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute, over a kilogram of methamphetamine and 75 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even in small doses, fentanyl can be deadly.