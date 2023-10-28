2 drivers dead, passenger injured in crash on U.S. 1 in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two drivers died and a passenger was critically injured in a crash late Friday on Southbound U.S. 1in Indian River County.

The crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. at U.S. 1 and Highland Drive Southeast, according to FHP.

Killed were a 33-year-old man in a Black RAM 1500 and a 34-year-old man in a black 2023 Cadillac Escalade SUV. A passenger in the Cadillac, a 26-year-old man, was injured,

The RAM was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane on U.S Highway 1 approaching Highland Drive Southeast, accordig to FHP.

The Cadillac was traveling southbound in the left southbound lane on U.S Highway 1 south of Highland Drive southeast.

RAM driver was traveling in the opposite lane of travel causing it to collide with the Cadillac's front.

The Cadillac driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce,

where the passenger is in critical condition