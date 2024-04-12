Watch Now
15-year-old girl hit by car in Indian River County, flown to hospital

Student struck by 16-year-old driver in Vero Lake Estates community, FHP says
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 12, 2024
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was flown to the hospital on Friday after authorities said she was hit by a car on her way to school.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at 79th Street and 102nd Court in the Vero Lake Estates community near Vero Beach.

The FHP said the girl was standing on the paved shoulder of 79th Street when a 16-year-old boy driving a 2020 Ford Ranger veered off the road and struck the girl.

The teen was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach as a trauma alert with critical injuries.

No information has been released about what school the children go to.

