15-year-old girl hit by car in Indian River County, flown to hospital

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was flown to the hospital on Friday after authorities said she was hit by a car on her way to school.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. at 79th Street and 102nd Court in the Vero Lake Estates community near Vero Beach.

The FHP said the girl was standing on the paved shoulder of 79th Street when a 16-year-old boy driving a 2020 Ford Ranger veered off the road and struck the girl.

The teen was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach as a trauma alert with critical injuries.

No information has been released about what school the children go to.