PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie fashion designer is paying it forward to help those in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa, which battered the country as a Category 5 storm in October.

WPTV met Kallee Jackson in 2023 when she was taking her talents international and preparing to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Jackson visited her homeland of Jamaica in 2019 with her husband and stopped at a popular tourist spot called Holland Bambo, which is now heavily damaged by the hurricane.

Jackson is now focusing her efforts on raising money for hurricane victims, especially children, by paying their school fees.

Port St. Lucie designer rallies support for Jamaica after Category 5 storm

“The parents are going to be busy trying to figure out how to put a roof over their heads because there are so many homes that are just gone," Jackson said. “These kids are going to be on the wayside, not knowing what to do. Right now, they’re out of school, and that’s a pretty big thing, so my thing is to help.”

Jackson plans to tap into her many connections in Jamaica and deliver supplies and donated funds in person while accompanied by her family.

Jackson is accepting donations of items like toiletries and diapers at her fashion house, at Maison De Kallee Jackson, 340 NW Enterprise Drive in Port Saint Lucie. To donate money for the cause, click here.