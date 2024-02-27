Motorcyclist, pedestrian die in weekend crashes on Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. — A motorcyclist and a pedestrian died in separate crashes on the Treasure Coast over the weekend , Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, a 41-year-old Port St. Lucie man died in a motorcycle crash on State Road A1A, south of Jensen Beach.

A day later at 10 p.m., a 60-year-old man died after being struck by a car while walking across U.S. 1 north of Vero Beach and near Gifford.

In Martin County crash, a 2002 Honda VT750 motorcycle traveled north on A1A south of Northeast Rigels Cove Way at a high rate of speed. It struck the rear of a northbound 2024 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 71-year-old Jensen Beach man, FHP said in a preliminary crash report.

The motorcycle overturned onto the roadway and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver and a female passenger were uninjured.

In Vero Beach, the crash was south of the 45th Street intersection, according to FHP.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office atal crash of pedestrian south of Vero Beach.



The unidentified man was walking west over the highway when he was struck by a southbound 2007 Honda Accord driven by a 49-year-old man from Vero Beach.

He was not in a crosswalk and did not slow or stop for oncoming traffic, FHP said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and female passenger were both uninjured, FHP said.