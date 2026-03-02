Fort Pierce beach erosion fix holding strong ahead of $15 million renourishment project this month

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Fort Pierce declared a local state of emergency over significant beach erosion, officials say an emergency sand dump is holding up well ahead of a $15 million renourishment project later this month.

St. Lucie County has dumped more than 10,000 cubic yards of sand along the shoreline at a cost of nearly half a million dollars to protect the beach while the larger project gets underway.

The Dune Bar, a beach bar at Jetty Park at Island Beach Bar and Restaurant, has since reopened after closing due to the severe erosion.

"Everything has been jamming since," Jennifer Cranwell, who manages Island Beach Bar and Restaurant, said.

"Locals, guests, tourists have all been coming back and enjoying," Cranwell said. "Slowly but surely."

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Michael Broderick said the sand is performing as expected.

"There's provisions in place to bring in more material if needed," Broderick said. "But as of right now, it's wearing well, and it's acting like it was supposed to act, and protecting the remaining dune area."

Broderick said the city and county will continue to dump sand a little farther south on Hutchinson Island.

"What we're trying to do is protect what's left of the dune," Broderick said. "This material is put here as a sacrificial barrier when the tide kicks up."

Broderick said he is confident the emergency fix can hold until the $15 million renourishment project begins later this month.

"I'm confident that we can bridge the gap between now and then to get the renourishment program underway," Broderick said.

