Florida license plate reader removal order raises safety concerns from law enforcement on the Treasure Coast

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) ordered local agencies to remove license plate readers from state highways within 30 days, and Treasure Coast law enforcement is responding to the decision.

FDOT sent the memorandum on Monday, which came after Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly called the technology "out of control" last week.

WATCH BELOW: Florida orders license plate reader removal; Treasure Coast reacts

Florida orders license plate reader removal; Treasure Coast reacts

Not everyone disagrees with the move. Stuart resident Sean Reilly said he has never supported the cameras.

"I think it's an invasion of privacy," Reilly said. "I'm personally not a fan."

But others in the community see the technology as a critical safety tool.

Neighbor Brandee Bailey said license plate readers play an important role in keeping the community safe.

"I think it's super important to have that kind of technology out there to catch the bad guys," Bailey said.

Neighbor Kristina Ramsey pointed to the cameras' track record.

"I definitely think it's helped catch a lot of criminals," Kristina said.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers praised the license plate readers, like Flock cameras, after they aided in a homicide arrest last month.

"We got a murderer behind bars because of this. We got this guy off the streets because of the Flock system," Flowers said.

On Tuesday, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek responded directly to the state's removal decision.

"What's that do to the Martin County citizens? It makes us fundamentally less safe," Budensiek said.

Budensiek pointed to several major arrests made with the help of the cameras.

"We stopped and arrested President (Donald) Trump's would-be assassin. Last year, we stopped a kidnapper with two of our young girls headed to Nebraska. We stopped a traveling rooftop burglary crew," Budensiek said.

Former Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said legislation, not removal, is the right path forward.

"Without those cameras out there on US-1, it's a needle in a haystack," Snyder said.

Snyder called for a measured approach to address privacy concerns while preserving the public safety benefits.

"Meaningful legislation that regulates their use, protects privacy, but somehow allows us to keep the cameras and keep the community safe," Snyder said.

Budensiek proposed limiting camera use to criminal investigations and missing persons cases, requiring a case number and report for public record.

"If people still don't trust law enforcement, I would be OK with, and I believe the Florida sheriffs would be OK with, a public professional auditing system," Budensiek said.

WPTV learned Tuesday that Port St. Lucie police is pausing the use of license plate readers in the city.

We're also learning on Tuesday, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will be limiting license plate reader use to investigations involving forcible felonies and missing or endangered persons.

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