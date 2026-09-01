Florida bans license plate cameras on state roads after DeSantis called surveillance 'out of control'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is ordering local agencies to remove automated license plate readers — including Flock cameras — from state highways within 30 days, citing concerns over rapid expansion, data privacy, misuse and surveillance schemes.

The announcement comes days after Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly called the technology "out of control" and raised concerns about Florida becoming a surveillance state. More than 8,000 Flock cameras are documented across Florida, according to state records.

WATCH BELOW: Florida looks to crackdown on license plate reader cameras

FDOT looks to crackdown on license plate reader cameras in Florida

The decision is drawing mixed reactions from Palm Beach County residents.

"The level of data collection I feel is an invasion of privacy," said Reid Mollway, a Palm Beach County resident who supports the move. "We're being tracked through data that is not fully clarified and kept for dates that have no expiration."

But not everyone agrees. David Vega, another Palm Beach County resident, said the cameras serve an important public safety purpose.

"I support them being there," Vega said.

Vega and others argue the cameras help law enforcement keep communities safer.

"It is something that allows us to walk our street and be on the highways more safely," another resident said.

Political divide over surveillance technology

The crackdown is also drawing political criticism. Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, criticized Republicans for allowing the unchecked spread of the technology across the state.

WPTV reached out to local law enforcement agencies for comment and is awaiting responses.