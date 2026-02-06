Red Flag Warning issued for Okeechobee, Indian River and St. Lucie counties

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of east central Florida today, citing elevated fire danger conditions until 6 p.m.

The warning affects Okeechobee, Indian River and St. Lucie counties, where a combination of strong winds and low humidity creates dangerous conditions for rapid fire spread.

West winds are expected to reach around 15 mph with gusts between 20 to 25 mph, with humidity levels between 25 and 35 percent, creating conditions that could fuel a fire.

Officials warn that any fires that develop under these conditions will likely spread rapidly. The National Weather Service strongly advises against outdoor burning during the Red Flag Warning period.

Residents in the affected counties should exercise extreme caution with any activities that could spark fires, including discarding cigarettes, using outdoor equipment or conducting yard work that could create sparks.