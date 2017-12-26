Three arrested after Christmas Eve shooting in Stuart

STUART, Fla - Police received a call from a drive-by shooting victim Sunday evening who reported being shot at while at his home on Southeast Tarpon Avenue.

The victim stated that he was following the suspected vehicle on U.S. 1 while speaking with dispatch at 5:40 p.m.

Sometime afterward, Martin County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Stuart police were notified and detectives later arrested and charged Christina Sabrina Davis and Patrianna Thomas, both of West Palm Beach, with attempted first-degree homicide.

Alana Lashea Michelle March of Riviera Beach, who was also in the vehicle, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No one was injured and the trio is being held at the Martin County Jail with no bond.