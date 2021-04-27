Watch
Now you can unlock your iPhone without taking off your mask

All you need is Apple Watch, latest iOS
Apple has just come out with a new method that allows you to unlock your iPhone without taking off your mask. WPTV photojournalist Richie Pergolizzi, who previously worked for Apple, demonstrates.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 27, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hey Apple iPhone users, have you updated your settings yet?

Here's one reason to consider doing so in this pandemic world.

Anyone who's used an iPhone X or newer (the ones without the home button) knows that they come with a nifty facial recognition feature. But, in the mask-wearing world, many iPhone users are forced to pull down their masks (which can be rather uncouth among certain company) or type in their passwords each time the phone locks.

Not anymore.

Apple recently introduced iOS 14.5. Among the new features, it now allows Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhones while still wearing a mask.

As of this week, those of you wearing an Apple Watch on your wrist, unlocked and in close proximity to your iPhone, can simply glance at your phone and receive haptic feedback from the watch, indicating that the phone has been unlocked.

The new feature works with iPhone X or later and Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

Why now, you ask? Well, better late than never.

Click here for a complete list of new features available with the latest update.

