Xinna Fey: Officials searching for missing Plantation teen

WPTV Webteam
10:19 PM, Aug 30, 2018
34 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old Plantation girl. 

Xinna Fay has been missing since August 22 and authorities believe she may travel to Pompano Beach. 

Xinna is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 140 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.