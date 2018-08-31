Xinna Fey: Officials searching for missing Plantation teen

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old Plantation girl.

Xinna Fay has been missing since August 22 and authorities believe she may travel to Pompano Beach.

Xinna is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.