Xinna Fey: Officials searching for missing Plantation teen

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old Plantation girl.
Xinna Fay has been missing since August 22 and authorities believe she may travel to Pompano Beach.
Xinna is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.
Correction: Xinna Fey was last scene on August 22nd 2018 https://t.co/i5HN0FxBZj— Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) August 29, 2018
